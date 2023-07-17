Highlights the Intense Russian Artillery Fire Directed at AFU Infantry Attempting to Infiltrate - Part 2

This is part 2 of the last video I posted.
Drone footage of AFU attacks northwest of Artyomovsk, specifically in the Berkhovka area.
The video highlights the intense artillery fire directed at AFU infantry attempting to infiltrate the area.
Additionally, the footage reveals a burning M1113.
