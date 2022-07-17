Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Military Adventures of the US and its Allies. - ENG SUBS 071722

Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on military adventures of the US and its allies:





💬 Western countries continue to circulate statements about the need to collect some kind of reparations from Russia and expropriate – in other words, misappropriate – Russian public and private assets abroad. Sometimes they add “for rebuilding Ukraine.”





👉 In this context, the Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared visual information materials (https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/istoricheskie_materialy/1821961/?lang=en) on the consequences of the military adventures of the United States and its European allies over the past couple of decades. The article is posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry under the corresponding banner. It clearly, with reference to authoritative sources, provides data on material damage to the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, inflicted by the United States (and its satellites).





We do not claim to present a complete calculation of the losses incurred, but even a conservative estimate puts it trillions of dollars.