LATEST HEADLINES 📰 EAST HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT FOUND DEAD 💀 IN PARK COUNTY

The suspect accused of shooting and wounding two staff members at East High School Wednesday morning has been found dead in Park County, 9NEWS has learned.





Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement found a red Volvo associated with 17-year-old Austin Lyle on County Road 68, also known as Wellington Lake Road, outside of Bailey, the Park County Sheriff's Office said. Denver police said just before 6 p.m. that efforts to locate the suspect were ongoing.





Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said Wednesday night that around 8:15 p.m., a person's body was found in the woods about two-tenths of a mile from the car. McGraw said the person's body has not been identified.





A law enforcement source told 9NEWS the body was that of Lyle, and that he died of an apparent suicide.





Park County had issued an emergency alert for the town of Bailey and the surrounding area due to the investigation. Residents were asked to shelter in place and call 911 if they see anything unusual.





McGraw said that shelter-in-place alert has been lifted.





