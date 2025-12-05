Steward Rhodes, Michael Flynn Issue Emergency Warning To President Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 12.2.2025
MADURO REGINE ACCUSED OF USING DRUGS
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/12/el-pollo-carvajal-accuses-maduro-regime-using-drugs/
GENERAL FLYNN CALLS FOR NATIONAL ADDRESS FROM TRUMP
https://www.infowars.com/posts/general-flynn-calls-for-national-address-from-trump-on-color-revolution-threat
TOP VENEZUELAN OFFICIAL TURNS STATES EVIDENCE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/ball-game-top-venezuelan-official-turns-states-evidence/
STEWART RHODES ISSUES EMERGENCY WARNING
https://www.infowars.com/posts/former-political-prisoner-stewart-rhodes-issues-an-emergency-warning-to-president-trump-the-globalist-democrat-deep-state-is-publicly-attempting-a-color-revolution-coup
DOJ CREATES 2ND AMENDMENT OFFICE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/outstanding-trump-doj-creates-second-amendment-office-civil/
THE POISONING OF AMERICA
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-dealing-with-the-poisoning-of-america
CIA/DEMONCRAPS WORKING TO LAUNCH VIOLENT COUP
https://www.infowars.com/posts/global-exclusive-elements-of-the-cia-are-working-with-democrats-to-launch-a-violent-coup-against-president-trump-the-american-people
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson