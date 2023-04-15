https://gettr.com/post/p2eaxpkf33b
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #AliciaPowe #takedowntheccp
中共想成为第一超级大国，但是美国挡住了中共的路，所以中共必须打败美国
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants to become the first superpower, and the United States is in the way, so the CCP must defeat the United States.
