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Russia's official presentation to the UN Security Council Session (by Vasily Nebenzia)
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50 views • March 12, 2022
Telegram - Global Resistance News. | ”Russia's official presentation to the UN Security Council Session (by Vasily Nebenzia) - a report on biological agents being developed in the laboratories of Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa with funding from the US Department of Defense.
Pathogens of various types, ranging from influenza with a lethality of 50% to various types of smallpox etc., modes of transmission - migratory birds, fleas, rodents. Coronaviruses with a chain of transmission ‘from bats to humans’ are also mentioned.”
Pathogens of various types, ranging from influenza with a lethality of 50% to various types of smallpox etc., modes of transmission - migratory birds, fleas, rodents. Coronaviruses with a chain of transmission ‘from bats to humans’ are also mentioned.”
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