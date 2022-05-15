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Three Days of Darkness: Is it Real? What is it? How to Prepare
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618 views • May 15, 2022
Dr. Taylor Marshall
Three Days of Darkness: Is it Real? What is it? Dr. Taylor Marshall thoroughly explains the "Three Days of Darkness" - it's origin in private revelation and its relation to themes in the Old Testament and in the New Testament. Should Catholics take it seriously and should they prepare? How do they prepare?
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzlSqQR2TZw
Three Days of Darkness: Is it Real? What is it? Dr. Taylor Marshall thoroughly explains the "Three Days of Darkness" - it's origin in private revelation and its relation to themes in the Old Testament and in the New Testament. Should Catholics take it seriously and should they prepare? How do they prepare?
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzlSqQR2TZw
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