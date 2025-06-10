Election Deniers - Trump vs Musk - Carney and China

Don Lemon and Kathy Griffin Go Full Election Denier





In June 2023, recently fired CNN host Don Lemon claimed, “I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth.” If Lemon really believes that, he should deplatform himself because on Tuesday’s episode of The Don Lemon Show podcast, he and actress Kathy Griffin went all in on 2024 stolen election conspiracy theories.





At the end of the show, Griffin asked, “You ready for a tinfoil hat moment?” After Lemon affirmed he was, Griffin threw a bunch of spaghetti at the wall to see if any of it would stick:





https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2025/06/07/don-lemon-and-kathy-griffin-go-full-election-denier









Kennedy Center cancels LGBTQ+ Pride events to align with new priorities after Trump fired center's leadership





The Kennedy Center has canceled a week’s worth of events celebrating LGBTQ+ people for the World Pride festival in Washington, D.C., amid a change in focus and the Trump administration firing the center's leadership.





Multiple artists and producers involved in the center’s Tapestry of Pride schedule said their events had been quietly canceled or transferred to other venues. The Tapestry of Pride was planned for June 5 to 8 before the cancellation.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kennedy-center-cancels-lgbtq-pride-events-align-new-priorities-after-trump-fired-centers-leadership









White House: ‘No plans’ for Trump to issue Pride Month proclamation





President Trump has “no plans” to issue a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month or dedicate it to any other group or cause, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.





https://thehill.com/homenews/lgbtq/5331096-white-house-trump-world-pride-month-proclamation/









What President Trump’s transgender ban means for athletes at the LA 2028 Olympics





The US president has vowed to deny visas to any transgender athletes who want to compete at the Games in Los Angeles





https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/olympics/trump-transgender-ban-la-2028-olympics-b2693424.html









ALL IS FORGIVEN? Elon Musk Posts in Support of President Trump Over Response to L.A. Riots





Has Elon Musk already patched things up with President Trump?





The relationship may never again be what it once was, but it appears that things are going in the right direction after Musk seemingly expressed support for Trump’s response to the criminals and far-left activists currently rioting in Los Angeles over the deportation of illegal aliens.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/all-is-forgiven-elon-musk-posts-support-president/









Carney calls for more China ties to counter U.S.





Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that he is seeking to “reopen dialogue with Chinese authorities” when discussing his government’s internal trade bill at a Friday press conference.





When asked if he “trusts China” Carney replied, “This is the start of the process of recalibrating the relationship with China; it’s very important that we reopen dialogue with Chinese authorities for several reasons.”





https://truenorthwire.com/2025/06/carney-calls-for-more-china-ties-to-counter-u-s/









Carney makes identical announcement to Chinese chairman Xi





Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney on Wednesday made an announcement that mirrored a statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier the same week.





Both politicians emphasized the importance of “investing in the private sector,” with Carney’s comments coming closely on the heels of Xi. The key difference is, there is no private sector in China — all companies, big or small, are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).





https://www.westernstandard.news/news/watch-carney-makes-identical-announcement-to-chinese-chairman-xi/62396