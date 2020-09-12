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LANET OLASI, APTAL, BİLİMSEL OLARAK BOŞ ve GEREKSİZ MASKELER !
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16 views • September 12, 2020
Eğer hayatları kurtarmak ve ülkeyi tekrar yoluna sokmak istiyorsanız tek seçenek normale geri dönmek.
Ve bunu başarmanın ilk adımı bu sefil, korkunç, lanet olası, aptal, rahatsız edici, bilimsel olarak boş ve gereksiz maskelerden kurtulmaktır.
Burası "Talk Radio"
Ve bunu başarmanın ilk adımı bu sefil, korkunç, lanet olası, aptal, rahatsız edici, bilimsel olarak boş ve gereksiz maskelerden kurtulmaktır.
Burası "Talk Radio"
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