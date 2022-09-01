Biden Telegraphs to Antifa to Go

This is a 20 minute Freedom on Deck short. They’ve already essentially declared MAGA illegal, they treat our protestors as domestic terrorists, now they are calling us fascists. Antifa were already calling us that. Biden is now Antifa himself, calling his brown shirts to provoke MAGA ahead of the elections.

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