Excerpt from Throat Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Throat Chakra from the Left and the Right. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Throat Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Throat Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Throat Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Throat Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with speaking and not being heard as well as help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with things that you do not express.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog

Backgrounds from https://canva.com