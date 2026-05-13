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Thriving Melons, Kabocha Pumpkins & Perfect Soil pH
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 13th. As we get closer to the middle of the month, my melon plants are thriving and reaching such great heights that I’ve had to rearrange them. I’ve also taken some random soil samples, and the pH levels look great. Plus, the kabocha pumpkins in the outer garden are doing wonderfully well. I’ve planted a succession of melons, this time yellow-hearts. And I’ve also done the same with another round of winged beans. Most of the heavy lifting of spring is done, so now I just need to keep an eye on the plants as they grow into the summer.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:49Melons Reach for the Sky

03:21Marigolds are Opening Up

03:56Testing Soil pH

06:48Checking in on the Pumpkins & Watermelons

09:43Planting Zucchini

17:42Replacing the Yellow Trumpet Bush

19:23Planting the Winged Beans

20:25Cleaning up & Watering the Garden

22:14Testing an Idea for the North Garden

23:15Scenes of Kamakura

23:46Mt. Fuji 富士山

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