Thriving Melons, Kabocha Pumpkins & Perfect Soil pH

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 13th. As we get closer to the middle of the month, my melon plants are thriving and reaching such great heights that I’ve had to rearrange them. I’ve also taken some random soil samples, and the pH levels look great. Plus, the kabocha pumpkins in the outer garden are doing wonderfully well. I’ve planted a succession of melons, this time yellow-hearts. And I’ve also done the same with another round of winged beans. Most of the heavy lifting of spring is done, so now I just need to keep an eye on the plants as they grow into the summer.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:49Melons Reach for the Sky
03:21Marigolds are Opening Up
03:56Testing Soil pH
06:48Checking in on the Pumpkins & Watermelons
09:43Planting Zucchini
17:42Replacing the Yellow Trumpet Bush
19:23Planting the Winged Beans
20:25Cleaning up & Watering the Garden
22:14Testing an Idea for the North Garden
23:15Scenes of Kamakura
23:46Mt. Fuji 富士山