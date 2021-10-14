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TLAV Taiwan Reports Deaths From Covid-19 Vaccine Injections HIGHER Than COVID Deaths
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71 views • October 14, 2021
TLAV Taiwan Reports Deaths From Covid-19 Vaccine Injections HIGHER Than COVID Deaths
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/89436f48-16de-4168-822e-4d9fb113ec4d/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-12-21:6
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1447909123505463296
https://medicaltrend.org/2021/10/10/taiwan-death-from-covid-19-vaccination-exceeds-death-from-covid-19/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/taiwan-death-reports-after-injection-outnumber-covid-deaths-myocarditis-cover-up-exposing-misinfo/
Taiwan Death Reports After Injection Outnumber COVID Deaths, Myocarditis Cover Up & Exposing Misinfo
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/89436f48-16de-4168-822e-4d9fb113ec4d/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-12-21:6
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1447909123505463296
https://medicaltrend.org/2021/10/10/taiwan-death-from-covid-19-vaccination-exceeds-death-from-covid-19/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/taiwan-death-reports-after-injection-outnumber-covid-deaths-myocarditis-cover-up-exposing-misinfo/
Taiwan Death Reports After Injection Outnumber COVID Deaths, Myocarditis Cover Up & Exposing Misinfo
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