Glenn reacts to FBI raid of Trump home: A ‘MASSIVE MOVE'

Glenn begins with a question, does anybody have any credibility anymore? Popularity: 109,404 views on Aug 9, 2022. If you are celebrating the FBI raid of Trump's home, you have no idea how much this changes things. You maybe for the destruction of America and then you celebrate. If you are not for the destruction of America you better pay attention quickly. This is a massive move. Who has credibility? Nobody is going to believe Donald Trump. The Right will believe Donald Trump but nobody on the left. Mirrored



