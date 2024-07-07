The Buddha Taught the Greatest Magical Power is Teaching

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
144 (12) The Peacock Sanctuary (2) “Bhikkhus, possessing three qualities, a bhikkhu is best among devas and humans: one who has reached the ultimate conclusion, won ultimate security from bondage, lived the ultimate spiritual life, and gained the ultimate consummation. What three? [292] (1) The wonder of psychic potency, (2) the wonder of mind-reading, and (3) the wonder of instruction. Possessing these three qualities, a bhikkhu is best among devas and humans … and gained the ultimate consummation.”
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://universitygalacticus.org/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio