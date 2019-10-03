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Black Widow VS Brown Recluse! - Which is Deadlier?
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10 views • October 03, 2019
North America has two spiders that are pretty notorious for the bites being deadly: the black widow, and the brown recluse, but which is deadlier? One notorious for extreme side effects and pain, the other known for its necrotic, flesh eating venom. Which of these two tiny titans is deadlier? LET’S FIND OUT!
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