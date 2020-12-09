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Should We Translate the Shepherd's Rod Message Into Other Languages?
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3 views • December 09, 2020
This presentation shows why we should only publish the Shepherd's Rod message today in its original language of English due to many problems with various translations. A sound case is made why additions/subtractions from inspiration lead to much confusion and will have lethal consequences.
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