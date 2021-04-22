Vladimir Putin pledges enemies will be 'sorrier than ever before' if Russia attacked.

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin issued a blunt and stark warning to his foes warning any of those responsible for involvement or interference in Russian affairs will be "sorry" for their actions.



Vladimir Putin delivered his annual address on Wednesday where the ruler spoke about climate change and Russia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Russian leader delivered a strong warning to those in the west following Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border. Putin said Western powers were always “picking on” Russia and said any interference in its affairs could escalate things dramatically.



Speaking at the speech, President Putin said: “I hope no one dares cross the red line with Russia and we will determine where that line is in each specific case.”



Tensions on the Ukrainian border and the Black Sea have continued on as Russia increases its military presence there.



The US withdrew two US warships from entering the Black Sea after President Biden spoke with Putin to arrange a summit.



Putin added during the speech, however: “Those who organise any provocations threatening the core security interests of Russia will feel sorry for their deeds like never before.”

Ukraine has pleaded with NATO to fast track its membership as they grow concerned over a Russian invasion similar to Crimea’s annexation.



Russia has ramped up military exercises near the region as it deploys 20 wars ships in the Black Sea - blocking Ukraine’s access to the Sea of Marmara.