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WARNING: Deep State Plot to Remove America First Candidates from Ballot Nationwide
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200 views • May 01, 2022
RINO's are out of control. Here is how we PUNISH them.
Preston Parra joins The Stew Peters Show to share his experience being removed from the ballet due to his America First values!
He is a THREAT to RINO's, and we must fight for Parra!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com !
Preston Parra joins The Stew Peters Show to share his experience being removed from the ballet due to his America First values!
He is a THREAT to RINO's, and we must fight for Parra!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com !
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