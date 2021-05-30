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JFK - THE MOB, CIA AND 8 ASSASSINS PAID $50,000 EACH...
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39 views • May 30, 2021
They tried to get him in Florida with no success. However, November 22, 1963 eight assassins were paid $50,000 each to assure the our leader of the free world JFK would not survive another day.
The plan and the participants who wanted him dead will surprise you. All conspiracy theories, and recent books still do not tell you the whole truth, as they were also paid by the CIA. Since the original patsy Lee Harvey Oswald story has been proven to not even be possible this is the true story and explanation to what really took place that day. It's disturbing, embarrassing, and hurtful to our nation. This video is condensed from the film that is over 3 hours long. "JFK 911 A Rich Mans Trick." REMEMBER THIS, EVER SINCE JFK WAS MURDERED ANYTIME YOU QUESTION "OFFICIAL EVENTS" YOU ARE DEEMED A CONSPIRACY NUT.
The plan and the participants who wanted him dead will surprise you. All conspiracy theories, and recent books still do not tell you the whole truth, as they were also paid by the CIA. Since the original patsy Lee Harvey Oswald story has been proven to not even be possible this is the true story and explanation to what really took place that day. It's disturbing, embarrassing, and hurtful to our nation. This video is condensed from the film that is over 3 hours long. "JFK 911 A Rich Mans Trick." REMEMBER THIS, EVER SINCE JFK WAS MURDERED ANYTIME YOU QUESTION "OFFICIAL EVENTS" YOU ARE DEEMED A CONSPIRACY NUT.
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