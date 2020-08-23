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Vic govt could face ‘largest class action in Australian history’ for quarantine fiasco
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115 views • August 23, 2020
A growing number of experts believe the Victorian hotel quarantine fiasco will result in major legal proceedings being initiated against the state Labor government, Sky News host Rowan Dean says.
“When I suggested on this show that Dan Andrews and his chief medical bureaucrats could be charged under Victoria's own recently-introduced workplace manslaughter laws … Labor and the luvvies all squealed from the rafters and the ABC even fact-checked the claim and said there was ‘zero chance’,” Mr Dean said.
However, he pointed out Robert Gottliebsen wrote a detailed article for the Australian Business Review about why the political class are themselves liable under the industrial manslaughter law and concludes as that Dan Andrews and his top public servants could be charged for their negligence.
Dean of Swinburne Law School Mirko Bagaric arrived at similar conclusions saying, “the hotel quarantine fiasco is likely to lead to the largest class action in Australian history, one that effectively could bankrupt the state of Victoria”.
“The test for negligence is an objective one; it is irrelevant how pure or sanctimonious were the intentions or motivations of those individuals involved,” he said.
Mr Dean said “sanctimonious intentions and motivations also known as identity politics and virtue-signaling are insidious forces that are destroying and corrupting so many of our once prized businesses and institutions”.
Mirrowed From - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D15Ztq-voLA
Related - http://dailym.ai/31qbkwx
“When I suggested on this show that Dan Andrews and his chief medical bureaucrats could be charged under Victoria's own recently-introduced workplace manslaughter laws … Labor and the luvvies all squealed from the rafters and the ABC even fact-checked the claim and said there was ‘zero chance’,” Mr Dean said.
However, he pointed out Robert Gottliebsen wrote a detailed article for the Australian Business Review about why the political class are themselves liable under the industrial manslaughter law and concludes as that Dan Andrews and his top public servants could be charged for their negligence.
Dean of Swinburne Law School Mirko Bagaric arrived at similar conclusions saying, “the hotel quarantine fiasco is likely to lead to the largest class action in Australian history, one that effectively could bankrupt the state of Victoria”.
“The test for negligence is an objective one; it is irrelevant how pure or sanctimonious were the intentions or motivations of those individuals involved,” he said.
Mr Dean said “sanctimonious intentions and motivations also known as identity politics and virtue-signaling are insidious forces that are destroying and corrupting so many of our once prized businesses and institutions”.
Mirrowed From - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D15Ztq-voLA
Related - http://dailym.ai/31qbkwx
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