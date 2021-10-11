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Project Salus ~ Pentagon Study Proves Vaccines Do More Harm Than Good
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76 views • October 11, 2021
Pentagon-funded study that can prove COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good

This is the presentation on the .gov website showing the results of the study in a slide show format.
Humetrix has conducted data analysis on 5.6 million Medicaid beneficiaries aged 65 and older under a DOD program called “Project Salus.”
Humetrix is under contract with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the DOD to “carry out COVID-19 surveillance and population risk mapping in the highest risk Medicare population for severe COVID-19.”

The complete analysis, titled “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant among 5.6M Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older,” was released on Sept. 28.

“The mass vaccination against COVID-19 is resulting into mutations [variants] – occurring and strengthening the virus, driving up the rate of infection,” Edwards explains.

The study examined a total of 20 million Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, with 16 million of the subjects aged 65 years and up. The study data consisted of 5.6 million vaccinated Medicare beneficiaries from January to late August 2021.

Of the study group, 2.7 million individuals received the Pfizer vaccine and 2.9 million received the Moderna vaccine. Out of 161,000 breakthrough infections, the investigators observed 33,000 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,400 breakthrough intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.
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