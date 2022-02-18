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FLAT EARTH-A TRUE FLAT REALM MAP AT LAST.XXX
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263 views • February 18, 2022
A LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE FOR TRUE FLAT REALM MAP AND IT HAS BEEN HIDDEN IN PLANE SIGHT. LINK TO FULL 6 HOUR VIDEO https://youtu.be/AflDA9L422U ENJOY.XXX
[ please skip video from 58 min 50sec to 1 hr 4 min 46 sec due to youtube hacking my stream]
[ please skip video from 58 min 50sec to 1 hr 4 min 46 sec due to youtube hacking my stream]
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