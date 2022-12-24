Create New Account
Putin Wants an End to War in Ukraine After Volodymyr Zelensky Visited the US
https://gnews.org/articles/619973

Summary：12/23/2022 WION: President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after US President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

Keywords
