Putin Wants an End to War in Ukraine After Volodymyr Zelensky Visited the US

Summary：12/23/2022 WION: President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after US President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.
