Pets in Love





Mar 22, 2024





Am I Going To Sit Like This All My Life Poor Dog Tearfully Realized the Truth

Hello friends. i'm sean, i don't know the meaning of this name but i like it. I looked really bad at that time, right? I will tell everyone my life story.

I look as small as a 2-month-old dog, but in fact I am more than 4 months old. During the time I was born, I never felt good about life, because my life was black.

I don't know my master's name, all I feel is fear and hunger. I was separated from my mother early and received no care, and lack of nutrition made me look terrible.

My sitting posture looks strange, right? It's not because I broke my bones, it's because the lack of calcium and phosphorus in my diet caused my bones to deform, I couldn't sit firmly and I couldn't walk on my own.





