© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Partyzanci Hitlera (Hitler's Guerrillas)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 25, 2022
The story about "Werwolf", a conspiratorial organization that was supposed to wage a guerrilla fight against the victors of the war with the Third Reich. You will find out what inspired Hitler's people to create such an organization and what were the results of its activities.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYha0cU1dVc
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYha0cU1dVc
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.