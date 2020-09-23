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Do It Anyway
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13 views • September 23, 2020
This is a paraphrased version of the Paradoxical Commandments, © 1968 (renewed 2001), Dr. Kent M. Keith. All rights reserved.
Dr. Keith originally included the Paradoxical Commandments in a booklet for student leaders. Since then, they have circled the world, shared extensively by leaders and teachers in almost every profession. Visit his site at paradoxicalcommandments.com.
The paraphrased version that contains the final thought has been attributed to Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
The web site in the credits no longer exists.
Video: Copyright © 2012, John C. Catlin. All rights reserved.
Music: "Finding Hope," Copyright © 2011, Dan Phillipson. Royalty-free music purchased at Premiumbeat.com.
Dr. Keith originally included the Paradoxical Commandments in a booklet for student leaders. Since then, they have circled the world, shared extensively by leaders and teachers in almost every profession. Visit his site at paradoxicalcommandments.com.
The paraphrased version that contains the final thought has been attributed to Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
The web site in the credits no longer exists.
Video: Copyright © 2012, John C. Catlin. All rights reserved.
Music: "Finding Hope," Copyright © 2011, Dan Phillipson. Royalty-free music purchased at Premiumbeat.com.
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