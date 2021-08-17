© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 Facts About the 'Pandemic' Beautifully done!! Clear and no nonsense explanation!!
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • August 17, 2021
If I had ther time I must say this is exactly how I would explain the pandemic..
What is a Novel virus?
A novel virus is a virus that has not previously been recorded. It can be a virus that is isolated from its natural reservoir or isolated as the result of spread to an animal or human host where the virus had not been identified before. It can be an emergent virus, one that represents a new virus, but it can also be an extant virus that has not been previously identified.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/746973cc-e388-4218-9c9d-b69fd781a45a
What is a Novel virus?
A novel virus is a virus that has not previously been recorded. It can be a virus that is isolated from its natural reservoir or isolated as the result of spread to an animal or human host where the virus had not been identified before. It can be an emergent virus, one that represents a new virus, but it can also be an extant virus that has not been previously identified.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/746973cc-e388-4218-9c9d-b69fd781a45a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.