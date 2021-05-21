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Vaccines, Vaccines & MORE Vaccines… DEPOPULATION?
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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700 views • May 21, 2021
We examine two different COVID Vaccination related stories. The first is about legal proceedings alleging that he Vaccines are a crime against humanity in violation of the Nuremberg Code. The second is an interview with renowned Physician and Microbiologist Dr. Bhakdi where he warns of the extreme damage these vaccines are doing.

LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO

0:40 Minutes
Nuremberg Code Legal Action
https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/

Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ – Daily Expose

https://sunfellow.com/reiner-fuellmich-suing-the-powers-that-be-for-crimes-against-humanity/

https://www.fuellmich.com/


4:25 Minutes
Nazi/Big Pharma Atrocities

https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/bayer-monsanto-merger-cant-erase-nazi-chemists-past/3

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/bayer

5:03 Minutes
Dr. Bhakdi Video

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTnglwDFLxJj/

8:43 Minutes
Hill Article on Vaccine "Boosters"
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/554491-first-vaccine-boosters-could-be-needed-as-soon-as-september-executives-say?rl=1

11:50 Minutes
Vaccine Dangers Ignored WHY? (Decoding The Deception Video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxbGPzpHc4Jp/

14:00
Revelation Videos

Latest Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/KS7lhogZ7Bkx/
Revelation Playlist https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/K9fUEb7klFrq/

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Keywords
vaccinescdcvaccinationsconspiracydepopulationcover upeugenicsbill gatesvaccine deathsted talkcorona virusbill and melinda gates foundationcovid 19eugenicist
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