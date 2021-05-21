Vaccines, Vaccines & MORE Vaccines… DEPOPULATION?

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0:40 Minutes
Nuremberg Code Legal Action
https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/
Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ – Daily Expose
https://sunfellow.com/reiner-fuellmich-suing-the-powers-that-be-for-crimes-against-humanity/
https://www.fuellmich.com/
4:25 Minutes
Nazi/Big Pharma Atrocities
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/bayer-monsanto-merger-cant-erase-nazi-chemists-past/3
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/bayer
5:03 Minutes
Dr. Bhakdi Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTnglwDFLxJj/
8:43 Minutes
Hill Article on Vaccine "Boosters"
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/554491-first-vaccine-boosters-could-be-needed-as-soon-as-september-executives-say?rl=1
11:50 Minutes
Vaccine Dangers Ignored WHY? (Decoding The Deception Video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxbGPzpHc4Jp/
14:00
Revelation Videos
Latest Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/KS7lhogZ7Bkx/
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