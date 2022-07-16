Broad Look At All Precious Metals | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Precious metal prices trended higher during the second quarter of 2021 but retraced markedly in mid-June following the US Federal Reserve’s stance toward a faster tightening of monetary policy.

That trend seems to be the theme for 2022 as metals continue a downward trajectory amid massive currency printing.

We expect the metals to turn in our favor towards the end of the year.

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