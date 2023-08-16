White Genocide Tied To George Soros Groups In South Africa: Open Society Org Backs Anti-White Agenda

Stew Peters Show





August 15, 2023





You will not hear the truth about what's happening in South Africa from the mainstream media.

South African whistleblower Allen Temple is here to share the inside story about anti-White genocide and George Soros organizations.

South Africa is implementing a gradual genocide of the remaining White population in the country.

The South African communist party is using black liberation theology and has infiltrated Churches.

Nelson Mandela was a member of the South African Communist Party.

In 1990, he visited California and at that time the FBI determined the Communist Party USA facilitated the trip.

Nelson Mandela had military and intelligence support from Russia and China.

George Soros seems to always get involved to fund programs the government refuses to fund.

Black liberation theology is a perversion of the Gospel.

There is a network of Churches in Oakland directly connected to Churches in South Africa.

What’s happening in South Africa right now could begin to happen in America.

This is because these infrastructures are connected.

The South African town of Soweto was integral to helping the Communist Party to go underground where they began to infiltrate Churches.

Soros backed DAs are believers in anti-White Black Liberation Theology.

These corrupt DAs are forcing out good cops by refusing to back the rule of law.

This is the merger of Marxist doctrine with a perverted version of theology.

The events in South Africa could come to America sooner rather than later.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37z3a3-white-genocide-tied-to-george-soros-groups-in-south-africa-open-society-org.html