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Russian special forces came to the house of the beast - the leader of the Nazis in Berdyansk
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250 views • March 28, 2022
Plotnikov Viktor Ivanovich, or the so-called "Bacha" - the leader of the Nazi cell of the banned "Right Sector" in Berdyansk, who kept the inhabitants of the whole city in fear. Plotnikov has more than fifty crimes on his account and became famous for his atrocities against civilians, and cruel torture of prisoners.
Previously, Bacha fought in the Aidar National Battalion. His house is full of Nazi uniforms, chevrons, various weapons, photographs and documents confirming that their owner is a member of radical formations.
Previously, Bacha fought in the Aidar National Battalion. His house is full of Nazi uniforms, chevrons, various weapons, photographs and documents confirming that their owner is a member of radical formations.
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