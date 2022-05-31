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More Gun Control Bullshit 05.30.22
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50 views • May 31, 2022
The puddinghead in chiefs ear piece told him the 2nd Amendment wasn't absolute.
Ok Shit for Brains what was the oath you swore to uphold about again? Pretty odd coincidence as Justin Castreaux just banned all sales and transfers of hand guns in the 51st state
Slit the pillows , heat the tar
Ok Shit for Brains what was the oath you swore to uphold about again? Pretty odd coincidence as Justin Castreaux just banned all sales and transfers of hand guns in the 51st state
Slit the pillows , heat the tar
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