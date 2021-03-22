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‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids (Link in Notes)
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81 views • March 22, 2021
Watch Video Here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-secrets-parents-should-know-before-vaccinate/ (Documentation and links here also!)
or Here: https://youtu.be/EDtIn0G3uEY
‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video created by parents of vaccine-injured children, fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective.
or Here: https://youtu.be/EDtIn0G3uEY
‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video created by parents of vaccine-injured children, fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective.
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