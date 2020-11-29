Jim Willie: How Will Trump Present Evidence Of Election Fraud?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How can we make sense of the election, and can President Trump still win it with the legal challenges?
Jim Willie joined Silver Doctors on Thursday, November 19, 2020, for a robust discussion on that and a whole lot more.
Only a month ago, Trump was a shoo-in for reelection, and then on election night, everything just kind of stopped, and eventually, the AP called the Presidential race for Joe Biden. Trump is fighting back and taking legal action, but does he stand a chance to eventually come out on top?
For a robust discussion with Jim Willie, including some huge bombshells you’ve probably never heard before until now, tune-in to the interview in its entirety!
Part II will be released sometime between Friday evening and Sunday evening, so be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and click to bell notification icon to be notified when that video drops!
And don’t forget to help us out in the fight for sound money, so if you found this content helpful, useful, informative, entertaining, educational, or beneficial in any way, or whatever, then go ahead and smash that thumbs-up button and share this video with as many people as possible.
*****
Check out Jim Willie's awesome work at Golden-Jackass here: https://www.golden-jackass.com/
Check out other Jim Willie articles and interviews at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/jim-willie/
Check out Paul "Half Dollar" Eberhart's work at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/paul-eberhart/
And check out this and other Silver Doctors podcasts here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/precious-metals-market-podcast/
*****
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Fair Use Notice: This video may contain some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
DISCLAIMER: The financial and political opinions expressed in this video are those of the guests and the hosts and not necessarily of "SilverDoctors.com". Opinions expressed in this video should not be relied on for making investment decisions, financial decisions or be considered tax advice. The information shared is for the sole purposes of education, thought-provoking discussion, and for entertainment.
#JimWillie #TeamTrump