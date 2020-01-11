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Democrats Impeachment Fears Grow As Another Trump Rally Reaches 10,000 - War Room Full Show
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46 views • January 11, 2020
Lots of news to cover on an open lines Friday War Room. Hillary Clinton gets off again, Jussie Smollett may not be so lucky. Hollywood continues to push it’s climate change agenda. Democrats are looking bad on articles of impeachment and standing with Iran during the increasing tensions in the Middle East. Callers weigh in on this and other topics. Guests include Leo Zagami, Savanah Hernandez and Frank Cavanagh. Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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