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MAAP Real Talk MAAP Real Show With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon
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10 views • October 16, 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon.
His Speech this evening was At Queen Creek, Arizona. Botanical Gardens. Fundraising Campaign Event.
Oct 15th 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon speaking tonight @ Botanical Gardens in Queen Creek.
Matthew James Salmon is an American politician who served as a U.S. Representative from Arizona from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 until 2017. A member of the Republican Party, he retired from office after representing Arizona's 5th congressional district.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
His Speech this evening was At Queen Creek, Arizona. Botanical Gardens. Fundraising Campaign Event.
Oct 15th 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon speaking tonight @ Botanical Gardens in Queen Creek.
Matthew James Salmon is an American politician who served as a U.S. Representative from Arizona from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 until 2017. A member of the Republican Party, he retired from office after representing Arizona's 5th congressional district.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
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