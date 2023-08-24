Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Release Damning 2,000 Page Report Proving COVID Was a Globalist Bioweapon
channel image
The Prisoner
8691 Subscribers
Shop now
423 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Covid-19 virus was created as a bioweapon against humanity, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has painstakingly compiled a 2,000 page report forensically detailing the crimes of the US Deep State and globalist elites.

According to Putin, Big Pharma and US Deep State actors are guilty of “manufacturing” the Covid-19 pandemic to take over the world, and the 2,000 page report lists Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros as co-conspirators in the plot against humanity.

Putin has been prepared to bide his time while collecting the evidence, but according to Russian sources, the president understands the time has come to blow the lid off the globalist charade and educate the masses about the agenda of the elite.

- Sponsorship enquiries: [email protected]

- Thrive & Survive a Deadly Blackout Or Power Outage: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3QP8RBP/KJS2RR/

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
russiadepopulationeugenicsbill gatesworld economic forumwefcovidcovid bioweaponmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket