18+ Heartbreaking video: Child tries to escape burning Gaza school after Israeli strike kills 25

⚠️Heartbreaking video: Child tries to escape burning Gaza school after Israeli strike kills 25
A devastating Israeli airstrike targeted the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood—where displaced families, including children, sought shelter.
"She was burning alive… trying to escape… no one was able to save her… we could do nothing but show the world this hell the Jews have created... what else is there left to say."
Source @Retards Of TikTok
