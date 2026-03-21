Iranian Demonad (Dimona) missile strike video

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Iran's new missiles plowed 'Demonad'.
🐻A new Iranian Demonad (Dimona) strike video dropped fast.
Israeli Channel 12: The number of injured in Dimona has risen to 20.
More on this: Israeli media: Israeli military helicopters are landing at the airfield in Dimona to evacuate the wounded.
@DD Geopolitics