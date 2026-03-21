Iranian Demonad (Dimona) missile strike video

Iran's new missiles plowed 'Demonad'.

🐻A new Iranian Demonad (Dimona) strike video dropped fast.

Israeli Channel 12: The number of injured in Dimona has risen to 20.

More on this: Israeli media: Israeli military helicopters are landing at the airfield in Dimona to evacuate the wounded.

Adding: Israeli ambulance service: The number of injured people following the fall of an Iranian missile in Dimona has risen to 51.





@DD Geopolitics