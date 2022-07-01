Totalitarian Fear Control: Members of Scientific Group Express Regret About Dystopian Fear Tactics

Headline: Use of fear to control behavior in COVID Crisis was 'totalitarian,' admit scientists

Subtitle: Members of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior express regret about 'unethical' methods.

Featured in a segment on The Highwire, Jeffrey Jaxen explains how governments weaponized fear against the people to induce compliance during lockdowns.



"In March [2020], the government was very worried about compliance and they thought people wouldn't want to be locked down. There were discussions about fear being needed to encourage compliance, and decisions were made about how to ramp up the fear. The way we have used fear is dystopian."

"The use of fear has definitely been ethically questionable. It's been like a weird experiment. Ultimately, it backfired because people became too scared."

Jeffrey Jaxen added, "What does fear do in a situation like this? ... Alcohol abuse, overdose, and opioids."

Watch the full episode of 'Life After Lockdown' Below

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/life-after-lockdown-the-highwire-episode-274-video/ref/8/