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1 Gallon a Day: Kangen Water 7-Day Gallon Challenge (Water Of Champions) TRUE HEALTH or BUST!
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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162 views • April 09, 2021
Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com

RECAP #Kangen7DayGallonChallenge I drank at least 1 gallon (128 ounces) each day for 7 days. I drank a total of 1022 ounces, which is barely less than 8 gallons for the week.

Here's what I noticed from increasing my Kangen (#WaterOfChampions) by about 32 ounces a day, from my usual amount I drink:

👉Even DEEPER SLEEP😴
👉Even MORE ENERGY⚡️
👉Extra TOXIN FLUSH🩸
👉Increased Athletic Performance💪
👉Increased and more Efficient Work Performance🏋
👉HAPPINESS!😁

When you change your water the first time from Tap, Bottled, Reverse Osmosis filtered, to this LIVING "Water Of Champions" (Kangen) you notice BIG DIFFERENCES in your Health and Life.

But what about when you are already drinking the "Water Of Champions" for the past 4 years and 11 months? What do you notice when you increase your intake?

✔RECHARGE
✔REBOOT
✔RECLEANSE

Normally I drink close to a gallon a day but this 7-Day challenge held me accountable to make sure I drank more than a gallon each day. So I increased my intake by about 32 ounces on average each day.

I encourage you to PRAY🙏 about this "Water of Champions". Ask God what flooding your body with ANTIOXIDANTS🌳, HYDRATING💧 yourself on a cellular level, FLUSHING out the TOXINS🩸 will do for your Health and Life.

Watch a video showing this water in action, get your questions answered and PRAY about it.

Champions Never Quit!
http://www.WaterOfChampions.org
Keywords
cheri mcgaffintimothy mcgaffin iikangen waterwater of championsionized waterelectrolyzed water
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