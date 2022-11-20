Create New Account
Ride the Wave to 5th Dimension Multiverse w/Sam Tripoli & Von Galt: ZERO #201
Merkaba Chakras
Published 9 days ago |

Enjoy this candid discussion on Comedian, Sam Tripoli's spirituality podcast ZERO. We discuss changes in the multiverse, which both of us and many others are aware of, learning about, and explore the ramifications on what's happening to the NEOs, NPCs, and the game. 


WA State voter Initiative 1441. It was a non-partisan effort. http://initiative1441.info/ 


For more episode of ZERO w/Sam Tripoli:
https://rokfin.com/Zero


