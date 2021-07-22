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The worst thing you can be is to be human
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41 views • July 22, 2021
Please forget the old ways of being humans, apparently it's not a good idea according to this zombie apocalypse bitch
The more you give in, the more they will keep asking, you give an inch they'll take a mile, now you need to stop being human, you must not talk to people, because there is a huge risk that you could be sharing crucial information, and we won't allow that.
You could potentially infect each other with truth.
The more you give in, the more they will keep asking, you give an inch they'll take a mile, now you need to stop being human, you must not talk to people, because there is a huge risk that you could be sharing crucial information, and we won't allow that.
You could potentially infect each other with truth.
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