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Silent War Ep. 6121: Child Porn in Class, Gay Bar Field Trips & Giving Lap Dances to Teachers.
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91 views • October 31, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Investigation underway after Kentucky high school hosts drag pageant featuring male teens in lingerie giving lap dances to staff.
Florida School Board Member takes Little Children on Gay Bar Field Trip.
Danish Health Minister Threatens To "Shut Down Society" If More People Don't Get Vaccinated.
Florida Now Has the LOWEST Rate of New Covid Cases Per Capita in The Nation.
Racine County Sheriff’s Dept. has Accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission of a Class I Felony Fraud in Nursing Home Scandal.
Two Top Virginia Democrats Identified in racist hoax hate to smear Republicans.
AG Merrick Garland Called On the FBI to Stalk and Harass American Parents Because They Objected to Porn Books in their School’s Library, prepare to be shocked by the photos.
American Airlines Cancelling over 1,000 more Flights in 24 Hours.
And the hidden story behind Christmas that may make you rethink celebrating quite the same way this year.
All of this, and more.
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Investigation underway after Kentucky high school hosts drag pageant featuring male teens in lingerie giving lap dances to staff.
Florida School Board Member takes Little Children on Gay Bar Field Trip.
Danish Health Minister Threatens To "Shut Down Society" If More People Don't Get Vaccinated.
Florida Now Has the LOWEST Rate of New Covid Cases Per Capita in The Nation.
Racine County Sheriff’s Dept. has Accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission of a Class I Felony Fraud in Nursing Home Scandal.
Two Top Virginia Democrats Identified in racist hoax hate to smear Republicans.
AG Merrick Garland Called On the FBI to Stalk and Harass American Parents Because They Objected to Porn Books in their School’s Library, prepare to be shocked by the photos.
American Airlines Cancelling over 1,000 more Flights in 24 Hours.
And the hidden story behind Christmas that may make you rethink celebrating quite the same way this year.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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