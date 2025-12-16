THE BEGINNING OF SORROWS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places:
8 Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.
9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall put you to death: and you shall be hated by all nations for my name's sake.
----------------------------
The former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon just released a video explaining how the Covid injections were bioweapons aimed at maiming, slaughtering, and sterilizing the human population
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-former-head-of-pfizers-vaccine-program-dr-michael-yeadon-reveals-total-proof-that-covid-19-mrna-jab-is-a-deliberate-pre-meditated-sterilization-de-population-weapon-system-that-h