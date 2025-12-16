THE BEGINNING OF SORROWS

6 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places:

8 Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall put you to death: and you shall be hated by all nations for my name's sake.

MATTHEW 24

The former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon just released a video explaining how the Covid injections were bioweapons aimed at maiming, slaughtering, and sterilizing the human population

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-former-head-of-pfizers-vaccine-program-dr-michael-yeadon-reveals-total-proof-that-covid-19-mrna-jab-is-a-deliberate-pre-meditated-sterilization-de-population-weapon-system-that-h