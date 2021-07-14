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QFS and Current Events Update 071421 - The Role of Humanity with HUGE ANNOUNCMENT!
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120 views • July 14, 2021
The latest news around the world as well as an update on NESAR$A/GESARA. The latest HUGE arrest of a MAJOR [DS] actor who has been instrumental in the past in stopping the bond and prosperity payouts of NESARA/GESARA. Also, some encouragement for you to assume your God-given role in all that is happening today.
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