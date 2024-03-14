Ray Kurzweil | "By 2029 A.I. Will Match Any Person. People Think That It Will Happen Next Year or the Year After." + "We Will Have Medical Medical Nano-Robots, the Size of Blood Cells That Finish the Job of the Immune System."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.