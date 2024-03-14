Create New Account
Ray Kurzweil | "By 2029 A.I. Will Match Any Person. People Think That It Will Happen Next Year or the Year After." + "We Will Have Medical Medical Nano-Robots"
Ray Kurzweil | "By 2029 A.I. Will Match Any Person. People Think That It Will Happen Next Year or the Year After." + "We Will Have Medical Medical Nano-Robots, the Size of Blood Cells That Finish the Job of the Immune System."

elon muskray kurzweilclay clarkthrivetime show

