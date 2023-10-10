Quo Vadis





Oct 10, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 9, 2023.





Please like, comment and subscribe!





Thank you!





Dear children, the true shepherd conducts his sheep along a safe path.





The wolf scatters them so that they lose their way on shortcuts that do not lead to the true pasture.





Those who act like Judas will meet the same end.





The true soldiers in cassocks will always embrace the truth and conduct the People of the Lord to the One who has the words of eternal life.





Pray much.





You live in the time of sorrows and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials to come.





Do not be discouraged.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to victory.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus.





In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Do not be ye afraid!





The Church of My Jesus will be victorious.





The defeat will come to the false church.





The scorners of the faith will be defeated by the faithfulness of those who love and defend the truth.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 29, 2023 was similar.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





Dear children, encourage ye yourselves and assume ye your true role as Christians.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Humanity walks into the abyss of spiritual destruction and the time has come for your return.





Do not remain stationary.





God is in a hurry!





Difficult times will come for those who are faithful, but do not retreat.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





I love you!





Have courage, faith and hope.





Do not be like Judas.





My Jesus trusts in you.





What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow!





I have come from Heaven to conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Be meek and humble of heart — and you will be great in faith.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTs2Y2Fj5QU

============================