Glenn: Vietnam RAT FARMS prove the free market ALWAYS WORKS

Glenn Beck
October 27, 2022
Oct 27, 2022 In this clip, Glenn takes you to Vietnam in the early 20th century with a story that shows exactly why central planning NEVER works but the free market ALWAYS does. Glenn begins with colonial authorities in Hanoi, a plan that spun WAY out of control, and rodents that began to terrorize the city. This is a story about unintended consequences, and why government today FEEDS off of rat farms…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoywBKGx4FM
