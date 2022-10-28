Glenn: Vietnam RAT FARMS prove the free market ALWAYS WORKS

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Glenn Beck
October 27, 2022
Oct 27, 2022 In this clip, Glenn takes you to Vietnam in the early 20th century with a story that shows exactly why central planning NEVER works but the free market ALWAYS does. Glenn begins with colonial authorities in Hanoi, a plan that spun WAY out of control, and rodents that began to terrorize the city. This is a story about unintended consequences, and why government today FEEDS off of rat farms…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoywBKGx4FM