Glenn: Vietnam RAT FARMS prove the free market ALWAYS WORKS
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


October 27, 2022


 Oct 27, 2022 In this clip, Glenn takes you to Vietnam in the early 20th century with a story that shows exactly why central planning NEVER works but the free market ALWAYS does. Glenn begins with colonial authorities in Hanoi, a plan that spun WAY out of control, and rodents that began to terrorize the city. This is a story about unintended consequences, and why government today FEEDS off of rat farms…



foodgovernmentratsglenn beckfree markethanoivietnamrodentscentral planningrat farmscolonial authoritites

